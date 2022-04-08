U.S., EU responsible for the majority of ecological damage caused by excess use of raw materials, study finds

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 14:31 Hits: 2

High-income nations are responsible for 74 percent of the global excess in resource extraction over the 1970-2017 period, driven primarily by the United States and the countries of the European Union. This is demonstrated in an international study, which determines national responsibility for ecological breakdown by calculating the extent to which each nation has overshot their fair share of sustainable resource use thresholds.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220408103136.htm