The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Private protected areas help conserve overlooked and threatened regions

Category: Climate Hits: 1

New research shows that private protected areas help conserve underrepresented biomes and highly threatened regions. Researchers have assessed 17,561 privately protected areas in 15 countries across five continents. Their findings reveal that compared to state protected areas, PPAs are twice as likely to be in areas with the greatest human disturbance, such as regions used for agriculture and mining. They are three times more likely to be in biomes with almost no established conservation reserves and protect 1.2% of key biodiversity areas.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407141854.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version