The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The role of genes in prenatal responses to air pollution

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Exposure to pollution during pregnancy can have many adverse effects in infants and children that can even extend into adulthood. For example, air pollution exposure is associated with increased risk of low birth weight, preterm birth and risk for developing asthma later in life. Much of this is due to the fast pace of fetal growth and development; however, the exact ways pollutants have these effects and the roles of genes related to immune function and stress response are not fully understood.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220407141922.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version