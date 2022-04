Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022

In arid Western states, the climate is growing warmer and drier, leading to increased demand for water resources from humans and ecosystems. Now, the atmosphere across much of the U.S. is also demanding a greater share of water than it used to, according to a new study.

