Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 16:05 Hits: 0

Scientists have shown for the first time the widespread harm caused in Peru by cutting down the palm tree Mauritia flexuosa in order to harvest its fruit. The scientists examined where and why the trees were felled, producing detailed maps and analysis to reveal the extent of the environmental and economic damage caused by cutting down the palms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220404120501.htm