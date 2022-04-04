The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The secret to better coffee? The birds and the bees

A groundbreaking study reveals that without birds and bees working together, some traveling thousands of miles, coffee farmers would see a whopping 25% drop in crop yields. Coffee is bigger and more plentiful when birds and bees team up to protect and pollinate coffee plants. The study is also the first to show, with real-world experiments, that the contributions of nature -- ie. from bees and birds -- are larger combined than their individual contributions. This suggests researchers may be underestimating how much the environment benefits society.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220404152702.htm

