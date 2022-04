Articles

Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022

To test if a single gene could affect an entire ecosystem, a research team conducted a lab experiment with a plant and its associated ecosystem of insects. They found that plants with a mutation at a specific gene foster ecosystems with more insect species. The discovery of such a 'keystone gene' could change current biodiversity conservation strategies.

