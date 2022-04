Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 16:22 Hits: 0

Cichlids and stingrays can perform simple addition and subtraction in the number range of one to five. This has been shown in a recent study by the University of Bonn, which has now been published in the journal Scientific Reports. It is not known what the animals need their mathematical abilities for.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220401122240.htm