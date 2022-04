Articles

In North America, SARS-CoV-2 has spread from humans to white-tailed deer. The deer are now considered SARS-CoV-2 reservoirs and may even spill virus back to humans. Scientists have now shown that in Germany and Austria this has not happened as all deer tested were negative for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

