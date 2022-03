Articles

Published on Monday, 28 March 2022

Bacteria and yeast need to prevent leakage of numerous small molecules through their cell membrane. Biochemists have studied how the composition of the membrane affects passive diffusion and the robustness of this membrane. Their results could help the biotech industry to optimize microbial production of useful molecules and help in drug design.

