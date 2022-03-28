The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Marmoset monkeys solve hearing tests on the touchscreen

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Researchers have developed an automated auditory training program that marmoset monkeys can perform in their familiar environment on a voluntary basis. The team has accomplished getting non-human primates to complete a series of tests in which they hear different sounds and then match them to the appropriate, previously learned visual stimuli by clicking on a touchscreen. This allows scientists to track which sounds the animals can hear and discriminate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220328112627.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version