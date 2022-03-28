The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Caribou herd rebounds as Indigenous stewards lead conservation efforts

Despite recovery efforts from federal and provincial governments, caribou populations across Canada continue to decline, largely due to human activity. But as a new study finds, in central British Columbia there is one herd of mountain caribou, the Klinse-Za, whose numbers are going in the opposite direction -- all thanks to a collaborative recovery effort led by West Moberly First Nations and Saulteau First Nations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220328160654.htm

