Caribou herd rebounds as Indigenous stewards lead conservation efforts

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 20:06 Hits: 0

Despite recovery efforts from federal and provincial governments, caribou populations across Canada continue to decline, largely due to human activity. But as a new study finds, in central British Columbia there is one herd of mountain caribou, the Klinse-Za, whose numbers are going in the opposite direction -- all thanks to a collaborative recovery effort led by West Moberly First Nations and Saulteau First Nations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220328160654.htm