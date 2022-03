Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 17:36 Hits: 2

Using new simulations, researchers discovered one part of RNA smoothly invades and displaces another part of the same RNA, enabling the structure to rapidly and dramatically change shape. Called strand displacement, this mechanism appears to switch genetic expression from 'on' to 'off'.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220328133656.htm