Using marinated eggs to demonstrate diffusion

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 15:45 Hits: 0

Researchers were inspired by marinated eggs to demonstrate how diffusion works in an easy and quantifiable way. The basis of the recipe is marinating hard boiled eggs in vinegar or brine, which cures the eggs by sufficiently saturating the egg whites via diffusion. In their experiment, the researchers compared penetration levels of red food dye in the whites of peeled hard-boiled eggs at three different temperatures: refrigerator temperature, room temperature, and in a cool convection oven.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220323114504.htm