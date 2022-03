Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 13:38 Hits: 1

By comparing century-old eggs preserved in museum collections to modern observations, scientists were able to determine that about a third of the bird species nesting in Chicago have are laying their eggs a month earlier than they were a hundred years ago. As far as the researchers can tell, the culprit in this shift is climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220325093824.htm