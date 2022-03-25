The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stabilizing emulsion research improves firefighting operations and more

Researchers have found a way to control the charge of nanoparticles on a two-fluid interface to create a more stable system in which its charge can also be switched and controlled. The ability to change the charge of nanoparticles on a two-fluid interface would result in a surface that could acclimate itself to fit many diverse applications, such as a more durable firefighting operation and even controlled release in certain medications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220325185859.htm

