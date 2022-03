Understanding complex faults: Rupture propagation during the 2010 El Mayor-Cucapah earthquake

Articles

Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022

Researchers have identified irregular rupture propagation during the 2010 El Mayor-Cucapah earthquake in Mexico by incorporating teleseismic P waveform inversion with traditional modeling, allowing resolution of the rupture process and its relation to the complex fault system while mitigating modeling errors. Reducing errors made because of inaccurate assumptions about fault geometry is critical for robust interpretation of complex slip histories.

