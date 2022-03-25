No flight, no bite: 'Mosquito grounding' bed net nearly halves malaria infection in Tanzanian children

Articles

A novel class of bed net that kills mosquitoes resistant to traditional insecticides by making them unable to move or fly, significantly reduces malaria infection in children, according to new research published in The Lancet. Unlike other insecticides which kill the mosquito via the nervous system, the effects of the new bed net mean the mosquito dies from starvation or being unable to fend for itself.

