The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

No flight, no bite: 'Mosquito grounding' bed net nearly halves malaria infection in Tanzanian children

Category: Climate Hits: 2

A novel class of bed net that kills mosquitoes resistant to traditional insecticides by making them unable to move or fly, significantly reduces malaria infection in children, according to new research published in The Lancet. Unlike other insecticides which kill the mosquito via the nervous system, the effects of the new bed net mean the mosquito dies from starvation or being unable to fend for itself.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220325093920.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version