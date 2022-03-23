Targeted demand response reduces price volatility of electric grid

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Demand response, a measure taken to reduce the energy load in response to supply constraints, within the Texas electric grid has been a topic of recent conversation after the wake of Winter Storm Uri just one year ago. Demand response can enhance the reliability of the grid through renewable energy penetration and also significantly reduce price volatility, or fluctuation, in the wholesale electricity market.

