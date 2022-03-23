Rewriting the history books: Why the Vikings left Greenland

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 19:16 Hits: 1

One of the great mysteries of late medieval history is why did the Norse, who had established successful settlements in southern Greenland in 985, abandon them in the early 15th century? The consensus view has long been that colder temperatures, associated with the Little Ice Age, helped make the colonies unsustainable. However, new research upends that old theory. It wasn't dropping temperatures that helped drive the Norse from Greenland, but drought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220323151650.htm