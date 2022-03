Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 19:09 Hits: 3

Scientists have developed the first non-invasive technique for controlling targeted brain circuits in behaving animals from a distance. The tool has the potential to solve one of the biggest unmet needs in neuroscience: a way to flexibly test the functions of particular brain cells and circuits deep in the brain during normal behavior.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220322150910.htm