The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Getting fuel to an invading cell's front line

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Invading armies need a steady supply of fuel and armaments. That's just as true when the invaders are cells, such as when tumor cells break away and spread to other parts of the body in a process called metastasis -- the most deadly part of cancer. Now, a study in C. elegans worms provides new insight into how invading cells deploy fuel to the front lines of invasion to power their break-through machinery.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220322154222.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version