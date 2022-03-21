The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New enzyme discovery is another leap towards beating plastic waste

Scientists who helped to pioneer the use of enzymes to eat plastic have taken an important next step in developing nature-based solutions to the global plastics crisis. They have characterized an enzyme that has the remarkable capacity to help break down terephthalate (TPA), one of the chemical building blocks of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic, which is used to make single-use drinks bottles, clothing and carpets.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220321150409.htm

