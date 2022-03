Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 18:37 Hits: 6

Methanotrophic bacteria consume 30 million metric tons of methane per year and have captivated researchers for their natural ability to convert the potent greenhouse gas into usable fuel. Yet we know very little about how the complex reaction occurs, limiting our ability to use the double benefit to our advantage.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220317143713.htm