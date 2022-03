Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 18 March 2022

Preventing the re-clearing of second-growth forests is a major challenge for restoration efforts in tropical regions, according to a new study. The study found that a third of regenerating areas in the Brazilian Atlantic Forest were cut down again, most after just 4 to 8 years of regeneration.

