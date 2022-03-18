The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Antabuse may help revive vision in people with progressive blinding disorders

Animal and cell studies show that as retinal cells die in degenerative eye diseases, they make other cells hyperactive, creating noise that further obscures vision. Tests to prove this in humans are hard to conduct, however. Antabuse, an approved drug used to wean people off alcohol, should tamp down this hyperactivity and conclusively show whether hyperactivity plays a role in humans, potentially driving work to find better drugs to help those with progressive vision loss.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220318161440.htm

