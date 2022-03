Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 20:14 Hits: 20

Artificial intelligence advances how scientists explore materials. Researchers trained a machine-learning (ML) model to assess the stability of rare-earth compounds. The framework they developed builds on current state-of-the-art methods for experimenting with compounds and understanding chemical instabilities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220318161444.htm