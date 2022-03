Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 18:37 Hits: 3

A new study shows that smoke from wildfires destroys the ozone layer. Researchers caution that if major fires become more frequent with a changing climate, more damaging ultraviolet radiation from the sun will reach the ground.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220317143749.htm