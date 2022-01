Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 21:55 Hits: 0

The Earth BioGenome Project is a global effort to map the genomes of all plants, animals, fungi and other microbial life on Earth. The EBP is entering a new phase as it moves from pilot projects to full-scale production sequencing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220117165548.htm