Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 15:41 Hits: 0

Around the world, energy systems are increasingly impacted by the effects of a changing climate. Energy systems, especially the electric-power system, are vulnerable to natural stressors such as wildfires, severe storms, extreme temperatures and long-term disruptions of the hydrological cycle.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220118104122.htm