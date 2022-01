Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 15:41 Hits: 0

Freshwater flowing into the Arctic Ocean from the continent is thought to exacerbate Arctic amplification, but the extent of its impact isn't fully understood. New research measures how the flow of the Yenisei River -- the largest freshwater river that flows into the Arctic Ocean -- has changed over the last few hundred years, and describes the impact freshwater has had on the Arctic.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220118104146.htm