Risky food-finding strategy could be the key to human success

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 00:41 Hits: 4

When it comes to feeding behavior, humans are the inefficient gas-guzzlers of the primate family, according to a new study of hunter-gatherer energy budgets. Unlike our herbivorous cousins who spend much of the day lounging while chewing their fibrous diets, early humans made high-risk, high-energy investments in finding big calories they could share with the group. And that in turn, likely led to free time and culture.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220113194124.htm