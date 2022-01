Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 16:56 Hits: 1

Researchers studying how small worms defend themselves against pathogens have discovered a gene that acts as a first-line response against infection. They identified 'ZIP-1' as a centralized hub for immune response, a finding could have implications for understanding human immunity against viruses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220114115659.htm