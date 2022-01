Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 16:14 Hits: 0

Near the Filchner Ice Shelf in the south of the Antarctic Weddell Sea, a research team has found the world's largest fish breeding area known to date. A towed camera system photographed and filmed thousands of nests of icefish of the species Neopagetopsis ionah on the seabed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220113111407.htm