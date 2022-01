Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 16:14 Hits: 0

Why do mice without taste buds still prefer real sugar to the fake stuff? 'We've identified the cells that make us eat sugar, and they are in the gut,' said one of the researchers. Specialized cells in the upper gut send different signals to the brain for sugar and sugar substitute.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220113111410.htm