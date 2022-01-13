When water is coming from all sides

Articles

Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022

Researchers have developed the first three-dimensional operational storm surge model. The model simulates compound surge and flooding -- especially hard in transition zones where the river meets the sea. Since April 2021, NOAA has run daily 2D and 3D compound flood models on the Frontera supercomputer. During Tropical Storm Claudette (June 2021), the three-dimensional, real-time storm surge model closely matched observations across the Gulf Coast.

