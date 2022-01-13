The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rising atmospheric CO2 concentrations globally affect photosynthesis of peat-forming mosses

Scientists have developed ways to decipher effects of the CO2 rise during the past 100 years on metabolic fluxes of the key plant species in peatlands, mosses. Analyses of cellulose in peat cores collected by collaborating scientists working in five continents indicate that a CO2-driven increase in photosynthesis of mosses is strongly dependent on the water table, which may change the species composition of peat moss communities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220113111441.htm

