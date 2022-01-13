New research advocates a basic strategy for native fish recovery: Access to water

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 20:14 Hits: 0

Rivers need water -- a fact that may seem ridiculously obvious, but in times of increasing water development, drought, and climate change, the quantity of natural streamflow that remains in river channels is coming into question, especially in the Colorado River basin. Newly published research poses a tough question in these days of falling reservoir levels and high-stakes urban development: whether the continued development of rivers for water supply can be balanced with fish conservation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220113151404.htm