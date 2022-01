Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 16:42 Hits: 1

Tree-planting projects come with big promises that prove hard to keep. One activist has found a recipe for success by taking it one tree at a time.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0110/Growing-shade-An-epic-quest-to-plant-a-tree-for-every-home-in-Senegal?icid=rss