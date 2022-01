Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 17:15 Hits: 0

The age of the oldest fossils in eastern Africa widely recognized as representing our species, Homo sapiens, has long been uncertain. Now, dating of a massive volcanic eruption in Ethiopia reveals they are much older than previously thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220112121507.htm