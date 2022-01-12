The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New spheres of knowledge on the origin of life

Researchers experimentally evolved rod-shaped E. coli in conditions that mimic the primordial environment, by providing oleic-acid vesicles as a nutrient source rather than glucose. As the cells adapted to the new conditions and increased their growth rate, they became smaller and spherical. Each of the experimental lineages adapted in diverse ways. This study supports theories that the origin of life on Earth was spherical cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220112121548.htm

