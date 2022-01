Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 17:15 Hits: 0

The effectiveness of face masks has been a hotly debated topic since the emergence of COVID-19. However, a new study offers more evidence that they work. Researchers found that face masks reduce the distance airborne pathogens could travel, when speaking or coughing, by more than half compared to not wearing a mask.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220112121559.htm