Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 18:35 Hits: 3

Native to the Arctic, a snowy owl has been spotted in Washington D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Snowy owls seldom migrate south of the Great Lakes.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0111/Snowy-owl-on-a-bird-s-eye-tour-of-DC-captivates-urban-watchers?icid=rss