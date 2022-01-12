The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Using only 100 atoms, electric fields can be detected and changed

The body is full of electrical signals. Researchers have now created a new nanomaterial that is capable of both detecting and modulating the electric field. This new material can be used in vitro studies for 'reading and writing' the electric field without damaging nearby cells and tissue. In addition, researchers can use this material to conduct in vitro studies to understand how neurons transmit signals but also to understand how to potentially shut off errant neurons. This may provide critical insights on neurodegeneration.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220111193024.htm

