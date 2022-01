Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 19:37 Hits: 0

At the largest winter monarch aggregation in central Mexico, scientists have observed that rodents attack monarchs that fall to the ground. Biologists have now discovered that the western harvest mouse also eats grounded monarchs. Documenting this new feeding behavior is a reminder of little we know about the interactions that may be lost as insect populations decline.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220106143714.htm