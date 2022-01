Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 January 2022 19:37 Hits: 1

To fight infections and heal injuries, immune cells need to enter tissue. They also need to invade tumors to fight them from within. Scientists have now discovered how immune cells protect their sensitive insides as they squeeze between tissue cells. The team lays the foundation for identifying new targets in cancer treatment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220106143719.htm