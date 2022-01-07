The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Biotechnology could provide an environmentally more sustainable alternative to egg white protein production

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Egg white is one of the most important protein ingredients for the food industry. The first assessment of the environmental impact of egg white protein -- ovalbumin -- production by fungus Trichoderma reesei shows that the ovalbumin produced by precision fermentation reduced land use requirements by almost 90 per cent and greenhouse gases by 31--55 per cent compared to the production of its chicken-based counterpart.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220107084417.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version