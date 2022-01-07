Biotechnology could provide an environmentally more sustainable alternative to egg white protein production

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 13:44 Hits: 1

Egg white is one of the most important protein ingredients for the food industry. The first assessment of the environmental impact of egg white protein -- ovalbumin -- production by fungus Trichoderma reesei shows that the ovalbumin produced by precision fermentation reduced land use requirements by almost 90 per cent and greenhouse gases by 31--55 per cent compared to the production of its chicken-based counterpart.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220107084417.htm