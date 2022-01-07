Scientists uncover the distribution and physiological role of planteose

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 13:44 Hits: 1

The findings of this study are intended to aid botanists who specialize in crop protection in better understanding the distribution of planteose throughout the endosperm, perisperm, and seed coat of Orobanche minor -- a root parasitic weed, which is consistent with planteose's role as a storage carbohydrate. The findings of this work demonstrate unequivocally that the enzyme OmAGAL2, which is involved in the hydrolysis of planteose, is a promising molecular target for root parasitic weed control.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220107084420.htm