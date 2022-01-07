Tipping point in Humboldt Current off Peru leads to species shift

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 17:14 Hits: 1

Fundamental changes in the ocean, such as warming, acidification or oxygen depletion, may have significant consequences for the composition of fish stocks, including the displacement of individual species. Researchers have reconstructed environmental conditions of the warm period 125,000 years ago (Eemian interglacial) using sediment samples from the Humboldt Current System off Peru. They were able to show that, at warmer temperatures, mainly smaller, goby-like fish species became dominant and pushed back important food fish such as the anchovy (Engraulis ringens). The trend is independent of fishing pressure and fisheries management.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220107121449.htm