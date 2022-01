Articles

Category: Climate Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022 20:25 Hits: 2

With the help of a Mexican community, scientists have succeeded in reintroducing a small, extinct fish, called the “tequila splitfin,” into its native habitat.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0102/Why-it-takes-a-Mexican-village-to-bring-a-fish-back-from-extinction?icid=rss